Earth Day – Save Your Planet

By Dr Anand Kumar Srivastava

“Earth Day is the first holy day which transcends all national borders, yet preserves all geographical integrities, spans mountains and oceans and time belts, and yet brings people all over the world into one resonating accord, is devoted to the preservation of the harmony in nature and yet draws upon the triumphs of technology, the measurement of time, and instantaneous communication through space.” – Anthropologist Margaret Mead

Earth Day is celebrated on 22 April (also on 21 March, the date of the vernal equinox) all over the world in order to create awareness of environmental issues and the need to preserve and protect our natural resources. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate those who have made sacrifices and led many movements for this noble cause. It is our duty to conserve and protect this planet for posterity. The first Earth Day was held on 22 April 1970. Democratic Senator Edmund Muskie and environmental activists Denis Hayes and Gaylord Nelson took the initiative and created awareness through their movements. Today, the whole world is part of this mission and is working to re-establish the ecological balance so that our beloved planet continues to be a pleasant and liveable place for the coming generations.

Every year the world celebrates Earth Day with a theme. In 2024 the theme was “Planet vs Plastics”, focusing on the urgent need to address plastic pollution and its impact on the environment and human health. This year the theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasising the need for renewable energy and climate action.

Melting glaciers, drying rivers, heavy deforestation, nuclear pollution, plastic waste, tremendous air and sea traffic are causing air, soil, water and noise pollution which is resulting in climatic changes and global warming. All this signals the approaching danger to both humans and wildlife. Even marine creatures are struggling for survival and numerous species of wild and marine creatures have already become extinct. If we accept the harsh fact, man is at the centre of this calamity.

The situation is really grim and needs immediate attention. It is a herculean task to make the ailing earth healthy and lovely once again. No individual, organisation or nation can complete this massive task. All nations, societies and communities have to take this gigantic mission seriously. Heavy forestation, protecting melting glaciers, regenerating water resources, using nuclear energy only for the progress of humanity, pollution free transport, excellent waste management and discarding single use plastic are some of the prominent measures that should be taken up on a large scale. Our dreams and missions should be guided by action and concrete planning. Such ambitious and phenomenal missions need the involvement of people from across the world.

“We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it.” — Barack Obama

First of all, we should create awareness among the younger generation in this matter. Our school’s syllabus should highlight the importance of greenery, fresh air and water. They are basic ingredients to lead a happy and healthy life. Regular meetings, conferences, seminars and talks should be organised to motivate the younger generation to think and take appropriate measures.

It is unfortunate that man has destroyed an enormous number of rainforests which are the natural habitat for various species of animals and wild creatures. They have a prominent and crucial role to play in the scheme of nature. Similarly, a major part of the earth is covered with water. We have exploited our marine life against the will of God and the interest of humanity. Tremendous traffic on sea routes has made the lives of sea creatures and many species have become extinct due to too much indulgence of human beings in their lives. We are excavating our sea wealth faster than it can be regenerated by nature.

Another factor responsible for the plight of our earth is the indiscriminate increase in the human population. Since human beings are wise and mighty creatures, they exploit all the resources of our planet for themselves. They forget that we are one of many species of living creatures on this planet and we have to share resources with other fellow creatures. It is the avarice of human beings that pollutes seas, rivers and other water sources. They kill wild and marine creatures for numerous uses. Hence, it is important to restrict the growth of the human population.

Due to the heavy increase in human population, the massive construction of houses, roads and a variety of buildings all over the world has put enormous pressure on the earth. All this is resulting in earthquakes, floods and other natural calamities. It is impossible for any government to monitor all types of construction taking place in rural and urban areas. Every individual has to accept responsibility in this direction.

It is said that life is always governed by small things. So, we must go back on many of our old practices like recycling and reusing things, following traditional rules and practices like using the cycle for small distances, avoiding too much dependence on air conditioners, mobile phones, cars and numerous electronic gadgets. Stop the exploration of new reserves of oil, gas, petrol and other natural minerals.

In conclusion, we can say that it is ironic that on the one hand scientists are exploring the possibility of human life on other planets and on the other hand our own planet is in danger. Hence, scientists and scholars should find solutions to the problems on this planet. Sincere efforts should be made to find remedies for the problems caused by electronic waste, air, water, soil and noise pollution. We shouldn’t think that the earth belongs to us, but we should think that we belong to the earth. Finally, Love the Earth as You Love Yourself.

“The earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.” —Pope John Paul II

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Inter College, Dehradun.)