From Virtual Labs to Nobel Laureate Lectures: A Rural Awakening in Science

By Dr Bharat Pandey

In the serene hills of Uttarakhand, where pine trees whisper to the wind and the Himalayas cast long shadows across the valleys, a quiet revolution is unfolding. It is not political, nor economic — but scientific. A revolution that germinated in the modest classrooms of rural government colleges and now resonates through virtual laboratories, online workshops, and Nobel Laureate lectures. This is the story of how science reached the doorsteps of students who once believed it belonged only in metropolitan corridors.

As an Assistant Professor at Government PG College, Ranikhet — and formerly at Government PG College, Rudrapur — my journey in science popularisation began not with abundant resources, but with a vision: to bridge the urban-rural divide in access to scientific knowledge and innovation. While premier institutions like IITs and IISERs symbolise India’s global scientific stature, countless bright students in the hills and hinterlands remain disconnected from contemporary scientific tools and experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic, paradoxically, became the catalyst for this mission. As practical classes stood suspended and campuses fell silent, the fear loomed large that science education would regress to rote theory. It was during this time that the first Virtual Chemistry Lab of Uttarakhand was conceptualised, designed, and implemented during my tenure at Government PG College, Rudrapur. In collaboration with IIT Delhi, this initiative enabled students to simulate advanced experiments — including Mass Spectrometry, IR and NMR Spectroscopy, and Column Chromatography — all from the safety of their homes or nearby rural cyber cafés. For the first time, science became real, experimental, and immersive — even without test tubes or lab coats.

Yet, this was only the beginning.

At Rudrapur, through the Science Popularisation Cell, we began a series of initiatives in association with UCOST (Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology) to broaden the scientific landscape for students. These included Science Day programmes, Workshops on Entrepreneurship Development, Training in the Art of Scientific Paper Writing, and Nature Walks for students to instill observational skills. Field visits to premier institutions such as the Central Institute of Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (CIMAP), Pantnagar and the Uttarakhand Council of Biotechnology, Haldi, provided rural students first-hand exposure to applied research and innovation ecosystems.

This momentum carried forward into Government PG College, Ranikhet, where I now serve as the Coordinator of the Science Popularisation Cell. The mission evolved: to ignite curiosity not only within labs but also through direct encounters with the world of frontier science. One of the key milestones was the online Nobel Laureate Lecture Series in Physics and Chemistry, organised in collaboration with the Bhaktivedanta Institute, Kolkata. For many students — often first-generation learners from remote mountain villages — it was their first live interaction with global scientific minds. They listened in awe as Nobel Laureates not only explained cutting-edge research but also shared reflections on failure, persistence, and the joy of discovery. Science was no longer abstract or elite. It became personal, relatable, and alive.

This is not merely a story about institutions or accolades — but about possibility. It is about a girl from a Kumaoni village who now dreams of becoming an environmental scientist after attending a biotechnology outreach programme. It is about the son of a farmer who grasped the principles of hydroponics and convinced his family to try soilless farming. It is about a paradigm shift, where inter-departmental collaboration, academic synergy, and visionary outreach converge to transform rural classrooms into crucibles of innovation.

In this mission, every teacher becomes a catalyst, every workshop a window, and every student a seed of transformation. As India marches toward becoming a global knowledge superpower, we must ensure that no village, no learner, is left behind. Because the true measure of scientific progress is not in citations or conferences — but in the number of curious minds it sets ablaze.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, and Coordinator, Science Popularisation Cell, Government PG College, Ranikhet, Almora.)