Culture Minister felicitates makers of Garhwali Film ‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 14 Apr: At the Sadbhavna Sammelan organised by Manav Utthaan Seva Samiti in Haridwar on the occasion of Baisakhi, Minister of Culture and Tourism Satpal Maharaj felicitated the team behind the recently released Garhwali feature film, ‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’.

Satpal Maharaj, who recently viewed the film in Dehradun, praised its heartfelt portrayal of love, friendship, family bonding, patriotism, and sacrifice. He lauded the film’s content and craftsmanship, describing it as a significant contribution to preserving and promoting the region’s cultural heritage.

Producer, director and writer Ravi Deep, along with team members — Creative Director Amit Dixit, Dialogue Director Shobhna Rawat, veteran actor Ramesh Rawat, and Publicity Manager Rahul Sharma — were honoured on stage by the Minister for their efforts.

Addressing the large gathering, Ravi Deep emphasised the importance of staying connected to one’s cultural roots and native language. He appealed for greater support towards regional cinema, highlighting its vital role in reflecting and strengthening cultural identity.

Adorned with the rich traditions and martial spirit of the Land of Gods, Dvi Hola Jab Saath is now set to be showcased across various regions, including different parts of Uttarakhand, the National Capital Region, and beyond.