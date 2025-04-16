Blood Bank construction in Coronation Hospital progressing on war footing

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the direct monitoring by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, various developmental projects in the district have begun materialising. Among these, the construction of a blood bank at District Coronation Hospital is advancing swiftly, alongside the near completion of automated parking and a hospital canteen.

As per the district administration, DM Bansal has prioritised the enhancement of health services for the general public. Establishing a blood bank in the district hospital ranks among his foremost objectives. Consequently, the construction of the blood bank has commenced at Coronation District Hospital with an allocated budget of Rs 142.91 lakhs. The DM is personally overseeing the project while coordinating efforts with higher authorities, ensuring that the hospital will acquire its own blood bank within this financial year.

The establishment of the blood bank will significantly benefit the public, ensuring that patients and their attendants no longer have to search elsewhere for blood in emergency situations. Additionally, a dedicated electric vehicle, “Rakt Garuda,” will soon be deployed to facilitate blood procurement. The capacity of the Specialised Sick Newborn Care Unit (SSNCU) is also being doubled. Under the District Magistrate’s directives, the hospital has already expanded its Asha Ghar and medicine counters, while the state’s first vaccination centre, offering immunisation services throughout the week, has been inaugurated.

It may be recalled that since assuming charge as DM, Bansal has proactively addressed public concerns and diligently fulfilled his duties. His efforts have extended from constructing the blood bank to operationalising SSNCU and Asha Ghar, establishing ICU facilities in sub-district hospitals, arranging radiologists alongside ultrasound and X-ray machines for remote hospitals in Tyuni, enhancing healthcare services in Sahiya, initiating free meal provisions for patients at Vikasnagar Hospital, increasing medicine counters across hospitals, ensuring operational surgical theatres in Premnagar, and implementing radiologists on a roster basis. Further initiatives include the deployment of a dedicated ambulance for SSNCU and Nari Niketan at the district hospital.