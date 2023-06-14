ED raids conducted in connection with paper leaks

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Jun: ED raids were conducted at different places in Uttarakhand today. According to ED sources, these raids are connected with the scam of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leaks .

Sources claimed that some of the accused have parked money earned from the scam through hawala in bank accounts and elsewhere in the state. The ED team raided several places in several districts of the state simultaneously. The team also raided a particular property in Dashmesh Vihar in Dehradun, that allegedly belongs to Hakam Singh Rawat, who is among the main accused in the paper scam.

In the paper leak case, the ED team also raided the residence of Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Julahan and Hall Manupar Road, Prakash Residency, Jaspur. During this, the team also collected necessary information from the family.

In September 2022, STF had arrested the owner of Ayurvedic Medical College of Jaspur. The accused also has three Ayurvedic and Paramedical colleges at Thakurdwara in Moradabad. He is allegedly involved in solving leaked question papers in a flat located at Ghaziabad and handed over the solved paper to some candidates.

The accused is currently lodged in jail on the orders of the court. The team reached his residence at around 6 am this morning and checked the property and got the necessary information by questioning the family members. The raids continued through the day.

ED also raided some properties in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. In particular, the residence of Kendrapal one of the masterminds of the paper leak case was raided in Dhampur. It is alleged that Kendrapal’s property was also used in solving the paper . A Centre had been set up there to indulge in irregularities. The STF had arrested Kendrapal last year and he continues to be in Suddowala Prison in Dehradun. The ED team was engaged in intensive questioning of the people on the spot. After taking custody of the wife of the main accused, the team reached Punjab National Bank Mandi branch and searched the bank accounts and lockers of Kendrapal.

Dhampur resident Kendrapal is one of the masterminds in the paper leak cases in Uttarakhand in the year 2021. About 8 months ago, STF Dehradun had arrested him in Bijnor and since then he is lodged in Dehradun prison.

Kendrapal was accused of earning a hefty amount in lieu of leaking the paper . That’s why the STF had demanded a property inquiry from the ED of Kendra Pal and other accused. In this case, Lalit Raj Sharma, a junior engineer posted at the Jal Sansthan of Saharanpur, and a resident of Dhampur, is also lodged in Dehradun jail. At Lalit Raj’s house, the accused had set up a paper copying centre for more than two dozen candidates.