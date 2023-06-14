Ganesh Joshi meets intellectuals in Mussoorie, seeks their support for 2024 LS Polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie , 13 Jun: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi , participated in the BJP’s ongoing Grand Public Relation Campaign here today. In Mussoorie , today he met a group of distinguished citizens of the town and also participated in the Tiffin meeting organised at Vikas Teerth, here.

Under BJP’s Grand Public Relations Campaign programme ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi met eminent persons from Mussoorie Mandal and shared with them the achievements of Modi Government during the past 9-years of BJP’s rule at the Centre. He also sought their support for upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

During the campaign, Minister Joshi contacted famous writer Ganesh Saili, folk singer Reshma Shah, litterateur Pramod Kapoor, former army officer Brigadier Ravi Dimri, senior journalist Vijender Pundir and former BSF IG Manoranjan Tripathi amongst others and shared with them achievements of Narendra Modi led BJP Government at the centre, during the past 9 years. He appreciated this campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party and said that every worker is working dedicatedly for the country. All the dignitaries called on the toll free number 9090902024 to support the Modi government and supported Prime Minister Modi for the developmental works being done in the country.

Later he also participated in a programme held at Vikas Tirtha on “ Mussoorie Drinking Water Scheme” located in Radha Bhawan Estate, where a tiffin meeting with the party workers was held. The minister said that this scheme built at a cost of Rs 144 crore is a boon for Mussoorie . He thanked Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Dhami and MP Anil Baluni for this scheme. It may be recalled that on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Modi government, the party is organising grand public relation exercise as well as tiffin meetings with the party workers across the country.