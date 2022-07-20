Eminent social worker Bhardwaj passes away at 83

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Veteran social worker YP Bhardwaj breathed his last today. He was 83 years old. Universities and educational institutions of Graphic Era Group of Institutions remained closed to mourn the loss. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief at his demise.

Bhardwaj breathed his last at 4.30 a.m. today at his residence on Balbir Road. He was ill for some time. As soon as the news of his death became known, there was a wave of grief in many educational institutions. Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill University as well as Graphic Era School were closed today after condolence meetings. The examinations to be held today were postponed.

A crowd of people reached his residence for the last glimpse. After this, he was cremated in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences to Bhardwaj’s younger son-in-law Dr Kamal Ghanshala and described the passing of Bhardwaj as an irreparable loss. Through his contribution in the field of education, upbringing of poor and destitute children, Bhardwaj changed the lives of hundreds of youths. Even during the Corona period, he supported the poor and working class people.

He leaves behind his wife and six daughters, Rakhi Ghanshala, Nirmala Mandola, Urmila Juyal, Bina, Kiran and Renu.