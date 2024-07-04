Engineers should work with future vision to stop migration: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 July: “By understanding the needs of the people, along with effective communication with them at the local level, we have to ensure that the government projects are actually beneficial for them. Work with future vision to stop migration from the hills.”

The above was said by the Minister Satpal Maharaj during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Rural Construction Department on Tuesday while guiding the newly appointed assistant engineers on the discharge of their departmental responsibilities before the start of their training. While giving information about the vision of the state government, departmental schemes and its working system to 25 newly appointed assistant engineers in the department, Maharaj said that this is a new beginning in the career of the newly appointed assistant engineers. This is a journey of their dedication, challenges and important responsibilities.

Satpal Maharaj said that today there is a need to develop rural areas, balance regional development and reduce urban rural divide. Infrastructure development will not happen only by building roads and bridges, but people need to be connected to opportunities, resources and services. “As an Assistant Engineer, you have many responsibilities like from conceptualisation of projects to their completion, each project is completed with accuracy, within budget and on time. Also, you have to ensure that all construction works meet the highest quality and safety standards,” he asserted.

The Rural Construction Minister said that we have to ensure our reach in remote areas in such a way that along with better education and health services, the impact of natural disasters can also be reduced. He said that they had to keep in mind that they are not only building structures but also laying the foundation of a bright prosperous future for your state.

On this occasion, newly appointed Assistant Engineers in the Rural Construction Department as well as Chief Engineer AK Pant, Chief Engineer Level-2 Vibhu Rawat and Superintending Engineer Anil Kumar Gupta, etc., were present.