Yeti – An Unsolved Mystery

By Wg Cmdr Satish Aparajit (Retd)

The Yeti, or the Abominable Snowman as popularised in western culture, is a cryptid that cryptozoologists believe might exist in the wild, but whose existence lacks scientific validation. Despite numerous expeditions, no irrefutable evidence has been found to substantiate its existence.

The mountaineering community, particularly those exploring the Himalayas, often hold a belief in the Yeti. Expeditions frequently start with a puja to ensure success and ward off evil forces. Various countries, including Japan, Britain, and the US (with their Bigfoot expeditions), have attempted to prove the Yeti’s existence but without success.

A notable Japanese expedition reported discovering footprints at 4800 metres in the Dhaulagiri range in western Nepal. Kunaki Yagihara of the Yeti Project in Japan noted that the footprints, which resembled human prints, were found at high altitudes. Similarly, American amateur footage captured what appeared to be a giant gorilla emitting low-decibel sounds, though nothing further was confirmed.

One of the most famous photographs of a Yeti footprint was taken by Eric Shipton in 1951 during an Everest reconnaissance mission. The peculiar footprints, much wider than a typical human foot, were found at around 15-16,000 feet in the Menlung Basin. The toes were grotesque in shape, with the big toe appearing lower and larger than usual. This led to speculation about how someone could walk without protective footwear in such extreme cold.

Photograph by Eric Shipton, 1951

The Indian Army’s 2019 expedition to Makalu also reported discovering a 32×15” footprint. Despite these findings, no definitive evidence has emerged.

Personal Experience in Kumaon Himalayas (1979)

During an expedition to Mriguthani (6855 metres) in 1979 with a Spanish team, we established our base camp after a gruelling trek. On the second night, we heard heavy footsteps and rummaging sounds near the store tent. We were five of us divided into two tents. I was with one of the Spanish climbers facing the store tent. The other three asked us to check out the sound but we were a bit scared, but egged on by the team members stating that you Indians are small but strong, we, with ice axes in hand, ventured out. On investigating, we found chocolate bars with large teeth marks, which resembled those of a Himalayan marmot but larger. Porters accompanying the expedition were all Nepalese who strongly believe in the existence of the Yeti, refused to help. We retired for rest of the night. Next morning, the porters packed their rucksacks and fled the camp with a promise to return after eight days. We lost a day in the bargain. Before setting off for the climb and establishing camp 1, 2 & summit camp, we secured the store tent with stones, etc., so that no one could enter it.

Returning from the summit after eight days we found the tent intact and despite our precautions, found similar marks on jam cubes which were strewn all over the tent. However, we were happy that the porters had returned and waiting for us at the camp. We had to convince the porters to stay on for the night. They agreed but at a cost.

Next day, we packed and bowed to the mighty Himalayas and commenced our trek to the road head that took us two days. On returning to Delhi, we handed over our findings to IMF, but no further conclusions were drawn.

In my opinion, the disturbances we experienced were not caused by a Yeti. But who it was, still remains a mystery.

(Satish Aparajit is a retired wing Commander)