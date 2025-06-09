Ensuring pilgrims’ safe return is top priority: Dr R Rajesh Kumar

Safe Char Dham Yatra becomes reality; over 5 lakh pilgrims screened for health, so far

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Jun: In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025, the Government of Uttarakhand has placed the utmost priority on not just spiritual fulfilment, but also the health and safety of pilgrims. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, the state’s health department has implemented a comprehensive and robust health infrastructure across the yatra route. As a result, more than 5 lakh pilgrims have already undergone health screening during the yatra.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar stated today that the Char Dham Yatra witnesses lakhs of pilgrims every year, including a large number of elderly people, heart and respiratory patients, and first-time visitors to high-altitude areas. For such individuals, altitude, cold, and reduced oxygen levels can pose serious health risks. In view of this, the health services have been strengthened through a three-tier healthcare system this year.

The Secretary emphasised that, this year, the state government’s focus is not just on managing large numbers, but on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of every individual pilgrim. To achieve this, efforts have been made simultaneously across technology, medical expertise, and human resources.

In the four core Char Dham districts—Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi—49 permanent health centres and 20 Medical Relief Posts (MRPs) have been activated. Similarly, strong health arrangements have been made in key transit districts like Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri.

At the journey’s starting points, 57 screening kiosks have been set up. These include new centres at Haridwar (2), Rishikesh (2), Vikasnagar (2), and Kaliyasaur in Pauri (1).

A new 17-bed hospital has been established at Kedarnath Dham for enhanced care. A record deployment of medical professionals across the route underscores the government’s seriousness in managing the pilgrimage.

As many as 31 specialist doctors, 200 medical officers, 381 paramedical staff are currently deployed. Additionally, each roster includes 24 medical officers (total 336) and 35 paramedical staff (total 420).

Out of the total specialists 47 are from the State Health Service, 13 from the Government of India, and 5 from private medical colleges.

Health screening has revealed many cases of high blood pressure, respiratory problems, and other health issues. So far 29 pilgrims have been advised to return due to medical risk, 369 referred via ambulance, and 33 pilgrims airlifted via heli-ambulance services for urgent care.

On the Chief Minister’s directive, not only medical personnel but also hotel staff, dharamshala workers, mule operators, and porters have been trained to recognise high-risk symptoms and ensure timely referrals.

Special awareness campaigns have been launched to prevent hypothermia and other cold-related conditions.

Through the ‘e-Swasthya Dham’ portal, real-time monitoring and rapid emergency response have become possible. As many as 50 tablets have been distributed in Char Dham districts to digitally record data from screening centres and medical posts.

To ensure inclusive communication, IEC materials including brochures, hoardings, and pamphlets in 13 languages have been distributed across hotels and screening points to assist pilgrims from across India.

A total of 154 ambulances are deployed across the yatra route, including 82 operated by the Health Department and 72 under the 108 NAS service.

For the first time, heli-ambulance services have been introduced, operated in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh to ensure rapid evacuation and specialised care for critically ill patients.

The Dhami government is equally committed to the faith and safety of every pilgrim, it was stated. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally reviewing arrangements, while Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat remains in constant coordination with officials.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar reiterated, “Our goal is not only to ensure that pilgrims receive divine blessings but also that they return safely with a fulfilling and secure experience.”