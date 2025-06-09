Overturned truck causes traffic jam on Mussoorie-Kempty Road

By Sunil Sonker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 8 Jun: A truck going from Mussoorie to Kempty lost control and overturned in the middle of the road in front of the rear gate of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy on National Highway 707, today, blocking the road and causing a long traffic jam on both sides.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Mussoorie Happy Valley Chowki Incharge SI Chhatrapal Singh reached the spot with a force and initiated action. The truck was removed from the road with the help of a crane and after that the traffic was restored. SI Chhatrapal Singh said that, in the morning, a truck lost control and overturned in front of the rear gate of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy on National Highway 707. Both persons in the truck were safe and had suffered minor injuries. The road was blocked for some time. He called a crane from Dehradun and the truck was moved to the side of the road after which traffic was resumed. He said that the incident is being investigated and the truck driver, Khilendra son of Kripal Singh, resident of Ghosipura, Uttar Pradesh, and Yudhveer, son of Suresh, resident of Nilothi Nangloi, Delhi, were in the truck. The information about the incident has been given to the families of the driver and his assistant along with the owner of the truck.