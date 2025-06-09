Yoga—Most Precious Gift of Indian Heritage

By Dr AK Srivastava

“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” ― The Bhagavad Gita

Yoga is the most precious and amazing tradition of ancient Indian heritage. It is a wonderful means of balancing the mind, body and soul without any gadgets or devices. The word yoga is a Sanskrit word which means ‘to unite or to add’. It has a long history as references are frequently available in most of the religious scriptures and Sanatan literature including the Bhagwat Gita. It is a more than five-thousand-year-old practice adopted by Rishis in ancient India to keep themselves physically fit and mentally alert by being in complete harmony with nature. It is said that Lord Shiv was the Adiyogi (the first Yogi) who practiced this magical process, and his disciples were gifted this art by Him. ‘Yoga Sutra’ is the most ancient and probably the first book on this art of keeping us balanced and healthy.

It is believed that a yogi connects with the supreme spiritual power through yogic “Anusashan” or discipline while maintaining a unique balance among his body, soul and universe. It requires complete discipline and vigorous practice to master this art. It is claimed that yoga not only keeps one fit but also drives away all sorts of diseases in one’s body. It makes the body agile, muscles strong and the mind alert by generating positive thoughts in us. It is instrumental in removing boredom, negativity, stress and anxiety as it is a complete exercise to keep us emotionally and spiritually enlightened. In modern times, when life is full of stress and tensions, yoga is a boon for all. It enhances the quality of sleep and boosts immunity.

“Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.” ― BKS Iyengar

Yoga can be categorised into six branches: Hatha Yoga, Karma Yoga, Raja Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Tantra Yoga and Jnana Yoga. Seven Chakras of yoga are Sahasram chakra, Vishnu chakra, Ajna chakra, Anahata chakra, Svadhhishthana chakra, Bikram chakra and Muldhara chakra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to create maximum awareness about yoga highlighting its numerous advantages in our lives. At his initiative, the UNO passed a resolution on 11 December 2014 declaring 21 June as Yoga Day. Hence the world celebrated the first Yoga Day on 21 June 2015. It has been ten years and this year we are going to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this declaration which is both a matter of pride and recognition of our Indian culture and heritage.

The 21st of June is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, and it is the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere. Hence, this day has a lot of significance for our world.

Today yoga is one of the most popular and respected Indian concepts which is highly admired and profoundly appreciated all over the world. Millions of people have made it part and parcel of their daily routine in order to stay mentally and physically fit. It is wonderful that yoga is becoming so popular and is being performed in numerous countries on all continents.

Yoga day is also celebrated with a theme every year. The theme for 2025 is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

Prime Minister Modi announced the theme of Yoga Day 2025 and expressed his happiness that yoga is now global in its approach and practice. It is being used as a medical practice to solve many health issues. Ministry of Ayush will organise many types of competitions, programmes and exhibitions on the tenth anniversary of Yoga Day. It will be held all over India in all schools, colleges and universities along with numerous other places in order to highlight its awareness and benefits.

Pratap Rao Jadhav, Union Health Minister (IC), informed the Rajya Sabha that the government intends to introduce yoga to the syllabus of MBBS courses as its holistic approach and medicinal values are being recognised by research scholars all over the world.

Maharishi Patanjali is considered to be the father of yoga. His book, The Patanjali Yoga Sutras is the pioneering book authored by any scholar on this subject. Triumalai Krishanamacharya, Swami Sivananda, BKS Iyenger, K Pattabhai Jois, R Sharath Jois, Paramahansa Yogananda, Swami Vivekanand, Baba Ramdev, Sadhguru, etc., have guided many generations in India and abroad to learn and practice yoga for better health and peace of mind.

Yoga is also providing jobs to thousands of people who are teaching and learning this ancient Indian practice in numerous schools, colleges and universities. Yoga is part of the curriculum at a variety of universities in India and many European nations.

“True yoga is not about the shape of your body, but about the shape of your life. Yoga is not to be performed; yoga is to be lived. Yoga doesn’t care about what you have been; yoga cares about the person you are becoming. Yoga is designed for a vast and profound purpose, and for it to be truly called yoga, its essence must be embodied.” —Aadil Palkhivala

In conclusion we can say that yoga is one of the greatest and marvelous gifts of India’s culture and heritage to the world. Its value and divinity have been acknowledged by scholars, saints and common men in India and abroad for many centuries. Its glory will continue to grow and it will always be a source of solace and guide humanity towards a holistic approach to life.

“ When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” —Patanjali (Yoga Sutras)