Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 in full swing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Oct: The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 is in full swing at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. The 14-day exercise, being conducted from 5 to 18 October 2026, has brought together 92 personnel with equal representation from the Indian Army and UAE Army. The Indian Army is represented by troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE Army contingent comprises troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion.

During the initial phase, troops of both armies have trained together across a range of physically demanding and operationally oriented activities. These have included physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing, rappelling, fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing and specialised mountain craft training.

As the exercise progresses, the troops will undertake joint planning, tactical drills, establishment of surveillance grids, drone operations, obstacle training and integrated field exercises, with increasing emphasis on technology-enabled operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

The joint training is enhancing interoperability and tactical proficiency, while enabling both armies to exchange professional experience and best practices in Mountain Warfare. Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 continues to reinforce the growing military-to-military cooperation, mutual trust and professional bonds between India and the UAE.