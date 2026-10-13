Dr BKS Sanjay meets Hindi Scholars during Japan visit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Prof Dr Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, President of AIIMS Guwahati and a Padma Shri awardee, returned from Japan after a visit from 27 September to 10 October, marked by academic engagement, cultural exchange and discussions on strengthening India-Japan ties.

The principal purpose of his visit was to participate in the 46th SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress, held in Kyoto from 29 September to 1 October. At the international congress, Prof. Dr. Sanjay shared insights from more than 25 years of experience in hip replacement surgery with orthopaedic specialists from different countries.

On October 7, he met Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India to Japan. During the meeting, he presented her with his books ‘Uphar Sandesh Ka’ and ‘Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen’. Their discussion included India-Japan relations and the possibility of faculty exchange between educational institutions in the two countries.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay also met Prof. Tomio Mizokami, a Padma Shri awardee, in Osaka. In Tokyo, he interacted with Prof. Hideaki Ishida of Daito Bunka University, retired Professor Indrani Bhatt, Prof. Kyosuke Adachi, Head of the Hindi Department at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, and Visiting Professor Rishikesh Mishra. The meetings focused on Hindi language and literature, Indian culture and opportunities to promote academic collaboration. Dr. Sanjay presented his books Uphar Sandesh Ka and Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen to the scholars and the university.

During the visit, Jagmohan S. Chandrani, a social worker of Indian origin, hosted a dinner in Dr. Sanjay’s honour. They exchanged views on India-Japan cultural relations and the contribution of the Indian community in Japan.

A particularly moving part of the journey was Dr. Sanjay’s visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and the historic site where the atomic bomb was dropped. At Hiroshima, he arranged a video recitation of his poem Paristhitiyan, published in the Amar Ujala Kavya Kosh. The experience reinforced his message of humanity, peace and the devastating consequences of war.

He also visited the Mount Fuji World Heritage Centre, Miyajima, the historic temples of Nara and Okinawa. Okinawa’s natural beauty, lifestyle and reputation for longevity left a lasting impression on him.

Dr. Sanjay first visited Japan in 1990, when he received training in the treatment of bone and soft-tissue tumours at Chiba Cancer Center. His latest visit renewed his engagement with Japan in the fields of medicine, language, culture and academic exchange, while highlighting the enduring potential for closer cooperation between the two countries.