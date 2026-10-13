“Ethical responsibility must remain paramount in the use of AI”

National Seminar on AI concludes at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Experts at Graphic Era emphasised on 10 October that the use of AI and Data Science is rapidly expanding across fields such as business management and financial services. They highlighted the need to develop a deeper understanding of the challenges, ethical dimensions, and practical applications associated with these technologies.

At the concluding ceremony of the national seminar on AI and Data Science held at Graphic Era Deemed University, Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Narpinder Singh said that the use of AI should not be limited to improving technical efficiency; human judgement and ethical responsibility must also remain at its core. He emphasized that human values and societal interests must be prioritized in AI-related decisions to ensure that technological development delivers meaningful and far-reaching benefits to society.

Guest of Honour, Director of Grid Analytics of India, New Delhi, Dr. Biswajit Nayak said that AI is making business forecasting more accurate and effective, while providing direction to future business strategies.

The three-day national seminar featured discussions on the fundamental concepts and applications of AI and Data Science, case studies on AI applications, and the use of AI in the financial sector.

The seminar was jointly organized by the School of Management at Graphic Era Deemed University and AICTE, New Delhi. Among those present were Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Santosh S. Sarraf, Registrar Dr. Naresh Kumar Sharma, Head of the School of Management Dr. Navneet Rawat, Head of the Department of Business Management Dr. N. S. Bohra, CEO and Managing Director of Xendatareap Technologies LLP Anup Kumar, banker and mutual fund advisor Dr. Jitendra Kumar Ram, Conveners Dr. Girish Lakhera and Dr. Ratnakar Mishra, Dr. Anjali Dimri, Dr. Shaivya Dixit, Deepa Verma, Mandeep Aswal, and other faculty members.