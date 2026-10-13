Nabeel Ahmad elected President of AIKVTA Dehradun Region

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The 25th Biennial Conference of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association (AIKVTA) was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Hathibarkala, Dehradun. During the conference, the new executive committee of the AIKVTA Dehradun Region was elected.

Nabeel Ahmad, TGT (Physical and Health Education) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Rishikesh, was elected President of the AIKVTA Dehradun Region. D.P. Thapliyal, PGT (Economics) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Raiwala, and Nidhi Chand, PGT (Biology) at Kendriya Vidyalaya HBK-1, Dehradun, were elected Senior Vice Presidents. D. M. Lakhera, TGT (Physical and Health Education) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur, Dehradun, was elected General Secretary. B.S. Bhandari, Librarian at Kendriya Vidyalaya New Tehri Town, was elected Assistant General Secretary (Headquarters).

The Vice Presidents elected to the committee are Naveen C., PGT (Geography), Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP, First Shift; Guman Singh, PGT (Hindi), Kendriya Vidyalaya OFD, Dehradun; Naveen Wadhera, PGT (Mathematics), Kendriya Vidyalaya BHEL, Haridwar; Manjeet Singh, PGT (Geography), Kendriya Vidyalaya IMA, Dehradun; and A. P. Singh, TGT (Social Science), Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP, Second Shift.

The Assistant General Secretaries are Lalit Kumar, PGT (History), Kendriya Vidyalaya FRI, Dehradun; Uday Chaudhary, TGT (Physical and Health Education), Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Dehradun; Dheerendra Sirohi, TGT (Physical and Health Education), Kendriya Vidyalaya IMA, Dehradun; Sanjay Sharma, TGT (Social Science), Kendriya Vidyalaya New Tehri Town; Ramchandra, TGT (Hindi), Kendriya Vidyalaya Raiwala; and Kuldeep, PRT, Kendriya Vidyalaya Rajgarh.

Dharmendra Singh, TGT (Mathematics) at Kendriya Vidyalaya FRI, Dehradun, was elected Secretary (Organisation). Sweety, PRT at Kendriya Vidyalaya Upper Camp, was elected Secretary (Press and Publication), while Pooja Kumari, PRT at Kendriya Vidyalaya HBK-2, Dehradun, was elected Secretary (Public Relations). R. P. Tripathi, PGT (History) at Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP, First Shift, was elected Secretary (Academic), and Anju Rawat, TGT (Social Science) at Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Dehradun, was elected Secretary (Welfare).

Rajendra S. Bhandari, TGT (Art Education) at Kendriya Vidyalaya HBK-2, Dehradun, was elected Treasurer, and Charan Singh, TGT (Social Science) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur, Dehradun, was elected Joint Treasurer. Sanjay Pant, TGT (English) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sourkhand, and Nikhil Kumar, PRT at Kendriya Vidyalaya HBK-1, Dehradun, were elected Auditors.

The conference was inaugurated by Kuldeep Butola, Chairman of the State Sports Council. Addressing teacher representatives from different Kendriya Vidyalayas across Uttarakhand, he appreciated their dedication and said that the commitment of Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers had helped the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan earn a reputation as one of the leading educational institutions in the country. He congratulated the teachers for their valuable contribution to education.

He also said that issues related to the operation of the second shift at IIP and pending matters concerning school land and salaries in Uttarakhand would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, with the aim of finding an early solution.

During the conference, 15 teachers were honoured with the Devbhoomi Shikshak Ratna Award 2026 for their notable contributions to education and social service. The award recipients were Nidhi Chand, Piyush Nigam, Dr. Lalit Kumar, Dr. R. P. Tripathi, Anju Rawat, Naveen Vadera, Sweety Bisht, Manjeet Singh, Ramchandra, Kishore Kumar Kala, Ghanshyam Das Gupta, Kuldeep Singh, Rupesh Kumar Singh, R. K. Gupta and Dr. Guman Singh.

The conference was attended by Election Officer A.S. Kapoor, Central Observers Rupesh Kumar and Mukesh Chand, along with D.M. Lakhera, Nabeel Ahmad, Rajendra Bhandari, D.P. Thapliyal, Virendra Bhandari, Navneet, Anoop Bhartiya, Pooja, Pramod Kumar, Dharindra Sirohi, Uday Kumar and other teacher representatives from across the region.