Army Service Corps White Water Rafting Expedition-2026 flagged-in

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The Indian Army’s Army Service Corps White Water Rafting Expedition 2026 successfully culminated with a Flag-In Ceremony held on 11 October 2026. The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Mukesh Chadha, Director General of Supplies and Transport (DGST).

The expedition was conducted in keeping with the Army Service Corps motto, “Service is our Creed,” and aimed at promoting adventure, courage, teamwork, endurance and operational spirit among its personnel.

The expedition team comprised two officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and twelve other ranks. Prior to the expedition, the team successfully completed a Basic White Water Rafting Course at AANC, Raiwala, from 21 September to 3 October 2026.

The riverine expedition commenced on 8 October 2026 from Rudraprayag and covered approximately 145 kilometres up to Rishikesh through the challenging waters of the Alaknanda and Ganga rivers. During the expedition, the team negotiated difficult rapids, unpredictable currents and demanding riverine terrain, displaying exceptional courage, discipline, endurance and teamwork.

The arrival of the rafts at the culmination point, with the National Tricolour and the Army Service Corps flag flying high, marked a moment of immense pride and reflected the indomitable spirit of the Army Service Corps of the Indian Army.

During the ceremony, the Team Captain presented a memento to the Director General of Supplies and Transport as a mark of respect and gratitude, continuing the tradition initiated at the Flag-Off Ceremony. The expedition participants were felicitated with DGST Medallions, Medals on Completion of the Expedition and Certificates of Appreciation in recognition of their courage, commitment and successful completion of the challenging riverine journey. The instructors and personnel of the coordinating unit were also felicitated for their valuable contributions.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph and a reaffirmation of the Army Service Corps of the Indian Army’s enduring spirit of service, courage and commitment.