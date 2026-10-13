CM Dhami flags in ICG team after successful summit of Mount Mukut

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Marking a historic leap from maritime security to high-altitude mountaineering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially flagged in the 17-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mountaineering team at a grand ceremony today. The event took place in the presence of Additional Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Anand Prakash Badola.

​The ceremony honoured the team’s successful ascent of Mount Mukut (7,045 metres) on 7 October 2026—a monumental feat accomplished under the expert guidance of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling. The Mount Mukut expedition served as Phase V and the final, crucial milestone of an intensive 18-month preparatory training program designed for the ultimate objective: scaling Mount Everest during the Indian Coast Guard’s Swarnim Jayanti celebrations in 2027.

​Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami lauded the team’s extraordinary grit and endurance, emphasizing that their feat embodies the true spirit of courage and national pride. ADG Anand Prakash Badola congratulated the expedition team for their mental resilience, physical toughness, and seamless teamwork in negotiating one of the most arduous terrains in the Himalayas.

​The high-altitude expedition commenced on 15 September 2026, with the team establishing Base Camp-I on 1 October before pushing through extreme weather conditions to conquer the 7,045-meter peak. The critical operational experience and lessons gained during this successful climb will form the backbone of final preparations for the historic 2027 Mount Everest Expedition.