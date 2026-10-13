Essential to nurture skills of minority communities: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the newly appointed Chairman of the ‘Uttarakhand Minority Hunar Council’, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), at the Lok Bhavan here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Governor said that it was essential to nurture the skills and talents of members of minority communities and connect them with opportunities for self-reliance and employment. He emphasized that special attention should be given to skill development by connecting young people with modern technologies and innovation.

The Governor called upon the Council to provide a suitable platform to skilled individuals and recognize those who have excelled in various fields, so that their achievements could serve as an inspiration to others.