National Conference held on ‘Psychology Beyond Boundaries’

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 12 Oct: A day long national conference, titled “Psychology Beyond Boundaries: Interdisciplinary Pathways to Human Flourishing and Well-being”, was organized by the Head of the Department of Psychology at Gurukul Kangri University. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 260 delegates representing various states across the country.

IQAC Director Prof. Pankaj Madan said, “The primary objective of the conference was to move psychology beyond its traditional confines and deliberate on its interconnections with other disciplines, as well as to explore possibilities regarding human flourishing, mental health, and holistic well-being in human life.” Extensive discussions were also held on the interrelationships between psychology and fields such as education, yoga, health, social sciences, and other allied areas.

In his address, Registrar Prof. Satyadev Nigam-Lankar stated that, in contemporary times, the role of psychology is not limited merely to resolving mental health issues; rather, it can make significant contributions to the holistic development of the individual, society, and the nation.

He urged the students to adopt an interdisciplinary approach and integrate various fields of knowledge within the evolving educational landscape. The keynote speaker, Prof. Naveen Gupta, emphasized that integrating knowledge from diverse disciplines is essential to understanding and effectively resolving the complex human problems of the present day.

Professor Rakesh Brahmani shared his views on linking psychological knowledge with practical life and the role of psychology in the holistic development of an individual. Many scholars and experts participated in the conference, including Prof. Brahmadev, Prof. Dinesh Shastri, Dr. Suhas, Prof. Rakesh Jain, Dr. Supriya Rathi, Dr. Deepak Singh, Dr. Richa Saxena, Dr. Vikram Singh, Siddhant, Rachna, Prashant Kumar, Shruti Singh, Prashant, Govind, Divyanshu, Raina Bhatt, Manika Gupta, Pragya Badola, Tashu, Lokesh, Ravinder, Abhishek, Vihan, Umang, Pratiksh, Dr. Manoj, and Dr. Naveen Panth.

The conference chairperson, Prof. Arun Kumar, stated that the complexities of human life can be understood and effective solutions for an individual’s mental, social, and emotional well-being developed only by integrating psychology with other disciplines. The event not only introduced students and researchers to the vast and emerging dimensions of psychology but also highlighted the potential for new avenues of research and knowledge dedicated to human well-being.