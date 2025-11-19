Exhibition to be held in Doon of products made by Panchachuli Women Weavers of Kumaon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: This weekend, the Aurobindo Ashram on Rajpur Road will host an exhibition of shawls, stoles and scarves by the well-known Panchachuli Women Weavers of Kumaon. In addition, there will be traditional reed baskets made by the Tharu tribes, from the Terai regions of Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal. Photographs of the majesty of the Himalayas by Almora-based Jaimitra Bisht, as well as some Mandala art, will also be exhibited. The women entrepreneurs of the local initiative, BillZar, will be present with their variety of wares.

Panchachuli was established in 2002 as a not-for-profit company, after four years of intensive training to hundreds of rural women from around Binsar Sanctuary, in spinning and weaving wool. The initiative, run entirely by rural women, has for over two decades created the most exquisite handlooms, renowned worldwide, using high quality Tibetan and Mongolian cashmere, lambswool, and local sheep wool and nettle fibre. Panchachuli has been trusted and recognised by discerning clients in India and abroad, trusted for purity, integrity and fine quality.

After an unfortunate experience with the mismanagement of a prominent foundation, the women of Panchachuli acted decisively and courageously to re-establish themselves and within a year have once again proven their expertise and skills, both reclaiming old clients and finding new ones. They now bring their marvellous creations to Dehradun, in a first major exhibition in the city.

The exhibition, held at the beautiful grounds of the Aurobindo Ashram on Rajpur Road from 21 to 23 November, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will showcase the power of the feminine force and how this energy can transform society for the better. The aim is also to introduce to Dehradun the very best talent and skill of Kumaon and of Uttarakhand’s hill areas.

A further aim is to engage citizens and government to focus on preserving and encouraging the magnificent arts and crafts of our mountains. And, thus, provide local artisans with sustainable and eco-friendly livelihoods.