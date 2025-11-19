Welham Girls’ School wins DDPSA Senior Girls’ Basketball Final

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The final of the DDPSA Senior Girls’ Inter School Basketball Tournament was played between Cambrian Hall and Welham Girls’ School at The Aryan School today. Welham Girls’ School clinched the DDPSA 2025 title with a decisive 35–8 victory.

The Chief Guest for the day was Samuel Jaideep, Principal of Cambrian Hall.

Shatakshi from Welham Girls’ School was honoured as the Most Valuable Player, while Ayushma from Cambrian Hall School received the title of Most Promising Player.

The schools that participated in the tournament included The Aryan School, Welham Girls’, Doon Girls’ School, Cambrian Hall School, St Thomas’ College, Shigally Hill Girls’ International School, The Oasis, and Moravian Institute.

B Dasgupta, Principal of The Aryan School, congratulated the winning team and applauded the remarkable sportsmanship displayed by all participating schools.

Addressing the audience, she said, “The energy, enthusiasm, and determination displayed by every team were truly commendable. This tournament beautifully reflects how sports nurture teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. Heartiest congratulations to Welham Girls’ School for their exceptional performance and well-deserved victory.”

The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and the presentation of mementos to the referees in recognition of their contribution.