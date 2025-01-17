Failure to register live-in relationship to attract penalties

UCC likely to be implemented with effect from 26 Jan

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Jan: The much-awaited Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is likely to be implemented in Uttarakhand on 26 January, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations, according to reliable official sources. Sources indicated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to announce the historic decision as preparations are underway. Meanwhile, the Legislative Department is finalising the rules and ensuring no overlap with existing central laws. Once finalised, the rules will be formally approved by the Dhami cabinet before the implementation.

Uttarakhand will become first state in the country to implement the UCC, though other states, especially those ruled by the BJP are also likely to take it up. Sources in the BJP claim that the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand would pave the way for a Central UCC law in the near future.

Key provisions of the UCC include mandatory registration for live-in relationships, similar to marriages, and the prohibition of practices like halala and iddat prevalent in the Muslim community. The government claims that the aim is to ensure equal rights for all citizens in the state. Currently, training of the personnel to be responsible for the implementation is underway in the state. The training is being imparted at the block level and many training sessions have already been held under the supervision of SDMs and master trainers like Upendra Rawat. The master trainers are emphasising the importance of online and offline registration processes for live-in relationships and other UCC-related procedures and the personnel are being informed that this provision is aimed at ensuring greater safety of the women choosing to enter live in relationships.

Currently, a total of 1,500 personnel across all related departments are undergoing training, facilitated by a designated institute. The institute has been tasked with explaining the UCC procedures and their practical application.

The committee that has drafted the UCC rules has proposed registration fees for services such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and wills. The fee will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. But the sources indicated that the government is considering reducing this to a more affordable range from Rs 100 to Rs 500. Initially, to promote public awareness, the registration may also be made free for a limited period.

In addition, the UCC rules also have provisions of penalties for certain acts of omissions and commissions. Key penalties under the UCC include penalty on failure to register with a fine of up to Rs 10,000. Providing incorrect details for registration may also lead to three months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 25,000, or both. Non-registration of marriages or divorces and live in relationships may also lead to a three-month jail term or a fine of Rs 10,000. False information may attract a fine of Rs 25,000, and if declared a crime post-notice, six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 25,000. In cases of polygamy and divorce, violations could lead to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, with an additional six months imprisonment for non-payment of fines.

The Home Department is gearing up for the UCC’s implementation, with the Chief Minister expected to make the formal announcement after the civic election vote counting on 25 January. The Cabinet will give the final nod to the rules and penalties under the UCC.