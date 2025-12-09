‘Family Reunion Ceremony’ held at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: A “Family Reunion Ceremony” was organised today at the Lok Bhavan, here, in which the Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmit Kaur participated along with the officers, employees, and members of the Lok Bhavan family.

On this occasion, the Governor heard in detail the personal and office-related issues of the employees and assured them prompt and effective resolution.

The Governor organises a family reunion programme every six months, through which the problems of the personnel working in Lok Bhavan are taken up with seriousness and resolved.

Welcoming all the family members present, the Governor said that Lok Bhavan is not just an administrative place but a family connected with the spirit of “we”. He added that the true strength of Lok Bhavan lies in its officers, employees, and their families. Expressing gratitude, he stated that the spouses, parents, and children of the employees are equal partners in the success of this establishment.

During the programme, the Governor honoured officers and employees with certificates of appreciation for their excellent contribution during the successful visit of the President to Nainital last month. He said that during the President’s visit, the entire Lok Bhavan family demonstrated the finest example of team spirit, dedication, and coordination, for which every member deserves congratulations.

Also, children who performed excellently in the Wushu training and computer training provided at Lok Bhavan were also felicitated. The Governor said that facilities such as the Girls’ Self-Defence Centre, Computer Training Centre, Yoga-Meditation Centre, and Aarogya Dham established in the Lok Bhavan complex are meant for the welfare of employees and should be utilised to the fullest.

The Governor reiterated that honesty, transparency, timeliness, sensitivity, and good governance will remain paramount in the work culture of the Lok Bhavan family. He stated that every decision and communication should reflect the trust of the people so that the dignity of Lok Bhavan is upheld.

On this occasion, Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, and other officers, employees, and their family members of Lok Bhavan were present.