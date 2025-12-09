Public feedback to drive forest policy, claims Forest Dept

‘Prabhaag Diwas’ observed in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Forests in Uttarakhand have long shared an intrinsic relationship with villagers, yet stringent forest laws have often distanced people from them, contributing to a rise in forest-related challenges in recent years. Recognising this disconnect, the Forest Department has announced a new initiative aimed at shaping future policies and resolving issues on the basis of public problems and suggestions. The department has claimed that the new forest policies would be framed in Uttarakhand, based on public feedback.

Although forest laws in the state have tended to keep local communities away from forest areas, the department now claims to be making efforts to close this gap and establish a stronger coordination between officials and the public. With a steady increase in forest-related issues affecting villagers and posing fresh challenges for both the government and the department, bridging this divide has become essential. The Forest Department has been conducting public awareness programmes at the village level, but the magnitude and persistence of these issues indicate that a long-term, continuous approach is required. Consequently, a new programme is being launched to ensure sustained engagement with the public, alongside clearly defined responsibilities for officials.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) RK Mishra announced that ‘Prabhaag Diwas’ is being launched across the state as part of the department’s outreach efforts. On this day, the people will be able to interact directly with senior forest officers and the staff at various forest Divisions and Ranges. Mishra also asserted that the issues and suggestions received during the interactions with people will not remain confined to local offices but will be systematically compiled and forwarded to the State Headquarters, where they will be incorporated into departmental policies and programmes.

Under this proposed arrangement, DFO level officers will listen to the concerns and suggestions raised at the Divisional level while also monitoring interactions at the Range level. Chief Conservators of Forests for Garhwal and Kumaon, working through the respective Conservators of Forests, will take up the responsibility of addressing these matters. Sources claimed that IFS officer Vinay Bhargava is likely to be appointed as the Nodal Officer for the programme, through whom public issues will be communicated to the Forest Headquarters for further evaluation.

It may be reminded here that the forest department is currently grappling with rising instances of human-wildlife conflict, for which public awareness is seen as the most effective remedy. At the same time, the next forest fire season presents another major challenge that cannot be managed without widespread public participation. In view of these realities, the department appears to be intensifying efforts to enhance community involvement so that every forest-related issue can be addressed more effectively and in partnership with the people.