Final voters’ list to be published on 3 Oct in U’khand: Purushottam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam today informed the media that the Election Commission of India has fixed 3 October 2026 as the date for the final publication of the voters’ list in Uttarakhand.

Purushottam was addressing the media today at the Media Centre at the Secretariat. He informed that, earlier, the schedule had set 15 September for the publication under the ongoing special summary revision. He said that out of 24.30 lakh notices issued in cases of discrepancies and un‑mapped voters, hearings have been completed in more than 99 per cent, while nearly 40 per cent of claims and objections filed through Forms 6, 7 and 8 have also been disposed of.

According to the revised programme issued by the Election Commission, hearings on claims and objections will continue until 28 September, after which the final voter list will be published on 3 October. Purushottam emphasised that the process is being carried out in accordance with the Commission’s directions to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls.