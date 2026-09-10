Govt wants job seekers to become job providers: Dhami

CM announces free online coaching for 11,000 students, vows transparent recruitment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana’ at his Camp Office here and announced that, in the first phase 11,000 students will be connected with free online coaching for competitive examinations. The scheme will benefit the eligible students studying in government and aided colleges as well as in the state universities and will provide them guidance and resources to prepare for various national and state‑level tests.

Dhami said that success in competitive examinations requires not only hard work but also proper direction, strategy, good teachers and regular practice. He emphasised that many talented youths, particularly from the remote and the hill areas, are unable to access quality coaching due to financial constraints and lack of resources. He asserted that the government has resolved that no talented youth’s dreams should be hindered by such limitations. He described Uttarakhand’s youth as hardworking, capable and resilient, and stressed that the state’s strength lies in its young population. He highlighted that the government has enacted the country’s strictest anti‑cheating law to ensure transparency in recruitment processes, and that over 34,000 youths have secured government jobs in the past five years.

The CM added that the government’s aim is not limited to providing government jobs but also to encourage youth to become job creators through self‑employment, start‑ups, skill development, entrepreneurship and promotion of local products. He also claimed that the reverse migration in the state has increased and that many young people have returned to the villages to engage in agriculture, horticulture, homestays and enterprises based on local produce. He added that they are generating employment for others as well. He said the government is involving youth in shaping the future of the state, with over 2.5 lakh students participating in discussions to share their ideas and suggestions. A separate ‘Yuva Aayog’ will be established to focus on youth aspirations and employment issues, ensuring that young people are not merely beneficiaries of schemes but active participants in policy and development.

Dhami urged the youth to dream big and work with dedication and perseverance to achieve their goals, assuring them that the government stands with them at every step by providing opportunities, resources, guidance and a transparent system. He expressed confidence that the youth of Uttarakhand will achieve new heights through their talent and determination and will play a vital role in fulfilling the state’s resolve to become the best in the country. During the programme, he interacted with students, inquiring about their preparations, future goals and aspirations, and encouraged them to move forward with confidence and hard work. His presence generated enthusiasm among the students.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the scheme is a significant initiative to provide better opportunities for students preparing for competitive examinations, particularly those from remote and hill areas. He assured that the Higher Education Department will ensure maximum outreach so that eligible students can benefit. He added that the government is continuously working to improve quality in higher education and provide better facilities. From this year, 50 per cent of student union posts will be reserved for girls, and digital education is being expanded with e‑libraries giving access to nearly 20 lakh books.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan urged coaching institutions associated with the scheme to treat it not merely as a professional responsibility but also as a personal and social duty. He said proper guidance, regular interaction and support tailored to each student’s needs will strengthen their preparation and confidence.

Among those present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Vice‑Chairman of the Higher Education Upgradation Committee Dr Devendra Bhasin, Jaypal Chauhan, Secretary, Higher Education, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Sanskrit Education, Deepak Kumar, Vice‑Chancellors of various state universities, Additional Secretary, Higher Education, Manuj Goyal, Director General, Education, Akanksha Kondhe, Additional Secretary Manmohan Mainali and officials of the Higher Education Department.