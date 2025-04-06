First cyber commandos of state all set to tackle digital frauds

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: In a major step towards cybercrime control in Uttarakhand, two police personnel—Sub-Inspector Vinod Bisht and Constable Sudheesh Khatri—have become the first Cyber Commandos of the state. Their achievement marks a new chapter in the state’s fight against digital threats. Both officers completed a six-month intensive Cyber Commando training at IIT Kanpur, where they were trained in cyber security, digital forensics, cryptocurrency, cryptography, and threat intelligence. Two more officers are currently undergoing similar training from NFSU Delhi.

According to senior police officials, including ADG (Crime & Law) V. Murugesan and IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, the state police is actively working to build stronger cybercrime response teams and regularly reviewing progress in this direction.

Speaking to the media, STF Chief Navneet Singh informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs is establishing a dedicated Cyber Commando branch under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). He also confirmed that Sub-Inspectors Ashish Gusain and Rajesh Dhyani will soon complete their training from NFSU Delhi.

In the project’s second phase, 72 police personnel from Uttarakhand will receive advanced cyber training at leading institutions like IITs and NFSU. Uttarakhand has earned national recognition by having the third-highest number of selected Cyber Commandos. Three officers from the state secured top national ranks—2nd, 6th, and 10th.