INTACH seminar on conservation and heritage safety concludes

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a two-day seminar on “Safeguarding Heritage: Building a Culture of Sustainability with Development” on April 4 and 5. The seminar brought together academics, institutions, practitioners, students, and civil society representatives to deliberate on the evolving conservation practices and the challenges and opportunities in heritage preservation. Anjali Bharthari, co-convener of INTACH Uttarakhand, noted that the seminar featured specialists from various fields who spoke across eight interrelated sessions, all revolving around the theme of sustainability. Each presentation was followed by a panel discussion, providing a deeper understanding of the issues at hand. Setting the tone for the seminar, Vasudha Pande, Associate Professor of History at the University of Delhi, highlighted the rich Himalayan histories and their connection to cultural heritage, linking traditions, folklore, environmental sustainability, and archaeology to the regional identity. Madhu Verma, an environmental economist from IORA, stressed the importance of forest valuation, incentivising conservation, and integrating natural capital accounting into policies. A panel discussion followed, featuring Dhananjai Mohan, Sarnam Singh, and Justus Joshua, who explored strategies for conservation. Kavita Tiwari, a strategic advisor at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, introduced the RuTAG (Rural Technology Action Group) initiative, demonstrating how technology fosters employment and entrepreneurship in rural communities. The session included contributions from organisations like PSI, HIMANTTHO, and Chirag, alongside panelists Bhavna Shinde and Shweta Bisht.

Discussions on sustainable tourism featured insights from Romjhum Lahri of the Responsible Tourism Society of India, who highlighted the urgent need for sustainable tourism practices, particularly in the hospitality sector. The session was chaired by AS Negi, with participation from Prabodh Agarwal and PK Patro.The second day focused on water conservation, transport mobility, town planning, vernacular architecture, and sustainable buildings, said Bharti Jain, INTACH Convener for Dehradun. CD Singh, Debasish Sen, Vishal Singh, and Neena Grewal discussed the geo-tagging of 6,300 revived springs and the significance of groundwater governance. On urban sustainability, Prerna Vijay Kumar Mehta from WRI stressed the need to improve public spaces for a greener and more inclusive urban environment. A panel moderated by Anoop Nautiyal brought perspectives from Vineet Gehlaut, Sanjay Bhargav, K Ramesh, and others, examining earthquake hazards, unplanned urban growth, and sustainable construction materials. Amit Singh Baghel, an architect and transport planner, emphasised integrated transport infrastructure, evidence-based urban planning, and reducing car dependency. Officials Salish Tiwari, Pramod Kumar, and Aklesh Kumar joined the discussion on urban mobility strategies. Tapan Chakravarty, an architect and urban designer, underscored the cultural and environmental wisdom embedded in Uttarakhand’s vernacular architecture, particularly its seismic adaptability. The seminar featured a short documentary on the Pandav Nritya dance form by Pahadiwood and a preview of an online exhibition on Darbar Sahib by Doon University students, both supported by INTACH.

The event concluded with a wrap-up session by Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of INTACH’s Natural Heritage Division, followed by a vote of thanks from Anjali Bharthari. Surbhi Aggarwal and Aporva Jain conducted the seminar, with participation from various academic institutions, including Devi Bhoomi, Doon University, DIT, and Tula’s International. The seminar underscored the crucial role of conservation in shaping sustainable development and the need for collaborative efforts in heritage preservation.