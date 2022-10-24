Focus on ‘who’ instead of ‘what’ and become compassionate humans: Priya Malik

The Asian School Celebrates 23rd Founder’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: The Asian School celebrated its 23rd Founders Day with fervor and enthusiasm. The verdant ‘Asian Acers’ once again wore a festive look as the parents and guests thronged the venue to see their wards’ poised presentations on stage. Everything looked colourful and the environment was full of verve, mirth and gaiety.

The function commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Priya Malik, Actor, Poetess and TEDx Speaker.

This was followed by the welcome address by the President, Amarjeet Singh who congratulated the students on their success in all spheres and thanked the parents who placed their faith in the school to better the future of their children.

The Director, Gaganjyot Juneja, in his speech gave us a peek into his vision for the school.

Presenting the Annual Report, the Principal, Ruchi Pradhan Datta crisply encapsulated the salient events and results of the past two years in both scholastic and co – scholastic areas and highlighted the all round achievements of the school. She also shared her vision for the future.

Speaking on this special occasion Priya Malik thanked the management for inviting her on this occasion that also gave her a chance to visit her home town. While addressing the students, she asked them if they were facing the stress of knowing what they wanted to become. She herself answered this question and advised them to try and find out who they wanted to be. She advised them to focus on ‘who’ instead of ‘what’ and urged them to become compassionate human beings. She ended her speech with a few lines from a poem ‘Mera Pata’ by Amrita Pritam “APNE GHAR KA NUMBER MITAYA HAI, AUR GALI KE MATHE PER LAGA, GALI KA NAAM HATAYA HAI”.

Malik also graciously released the 23rd issue of the school magazine ‘Colors’ as well as the first issue of ‘Reflections’ a collection of short stories by the Asianites.

The President Singh presented a souvenir and memento to the Chief Guest.

The event planned for the evening included speeches and felicitation of the High Achievers in academics. This was followed by the felicitation of Capt. Swaran Singh, Director Sports for twenty two years of his valuable and relentless support.

The variety entertainment programme in the evening began on a musical note with Senior School choir ‘Milap’a fusion of Western & Indian Classical Music. The impeccable performance drew a huge round of applause. It was followed by the melodious Junior School Choir which was a beautiful rendition of the song ‘Wake Me Up’. The highlight of the evening was ‘Panchtatva’ a musical adventure filled with magic, representing the five elements which are the essence of all life.

It was enacted by the students astoundingly well. The stage came alive through the invigorating dance performances of the talented students and was highly appreciated by the audience.

The function was attended by the Directors, Vartika Sah Juneja, Director Academics, Anant VD Thapliyal, Simmi Juneja, Head Senior School, Mukesh Nangia, Dy. Head Junior School, Surabhi Narula, many dignitaries of Uttarakhand, Board of Governors of The Asian School, parents, students and the entire staff.

The Head Girl, Sharvangi Bajpai and Vice Head Boy Harshwardhan Sati passionately shared their experiences with some emotional anecdotes and the vote of thanks proposed by the Vice Head Girl Aishi Thapliyal brought this wonderful evening to a close.

The programme was jointly compered by Priyani Sen, Sadhana Nanda, Naysa Thakkar and Lalrinsiama.