Frequent elections hinder development: Union Minister Chouhan

Dialogue held on ‘One Nation-One Election’ at ‘Sant Sammelan’ in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 23 Aug: Addressing a gathering of Seers at the ancient Avdhoot Mandal Ashram in Haridwar, today, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the power and necessity of “One Nation, One Election”. Describing frequent elections as a hindrance to the country’s progress, he urged the ascetic community to raise public awareness for this constitutional change.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present and joined the Union Minister in expressing his support for the cause.



Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan openly supported the call and resolution raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the “One Nation, One Election” concept essential for the country’s welfare. Chouhan stated that frequent elections are impacting the nation’s development and public service, and are a significant drain on time, money, and administrative energy. Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that frequent elections disrupt school education, divert administrative machinery from election preparations, and slow down the delivery of development work to the public. He said the country would benefit if the time and expense of election preparations, which according to reports can reach lakhs of crores, could be reduced.

Chouhan said holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously would save resources, election-related time, and administrative attention would be focused on development.

He appealed to the Sant Samaj to help raise awareness through their presence and speaking power. Chouhan stated that with the blessings of the Sants and the widespread influence of their disciples, this idea can spread rapidly across the country and become a strong public motivator for the national interest, transcending political parties. He also requested that the Sants support “One Nation, One Election” in their discourses to generate public enthusiasm and pave the way for constitutional amendment. Referring to the steps and legislation taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue, he expressed his support, stating that this work is not just a party issue but an issue for the entire country. If the country progresses, parties will also survive.

Chouhan also sought the blessings of the Sant Samaj and the public present and appealed for their support for the full form of Vande Mataram. He stated that, with the support of the Sant Samaj, the “One Nation, One Election” cause can be fulfilled, opening the way to India’s prosperity, development, and self-reliance.

In his speech, Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the importance of Vande Mataram, stating that the song symbolises patriotism and national unity, not any party or community. He stated that before India’s independence, Vande Mataram was split into two parts under pressure from the Muslim League, which was a factor in the partition; that India will not be divided any further. Union Minister Shivraj Singh called upon the Sant Samaj to support the full form of Vande Mataram in their sermons and instill in the public the sense that there should be no controversy in venerating the motherland. He said that when the voices of the saints awaken public awareness, no one will dare to oppose the full singing of Vande Mataram.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that “One Nation, One Election” is not a political issue, but a national issue related to national interest, good governance, public welfare, and the optimal utilisation of the country’s resources. India is the world’s largest democracy, and elections are like festivals in democracy. However, the ongoing electoral process also impacts governance and development work.

The Chief Minister said that frequent elections, coupled with the enforcement of the Code of Conduct, require a large number of administrative officials, teachers, police, and security forces to be deployed for election-related duties. If holding simultaneous elections across the country saves public funds and resources and provides the administration with more time for public service and development work, it will prove to be an important step towards strengthening democracy. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an important initiative in advancing the concept of “One Nation, One Election” by bringing it to the centre of national discourse. A sustained pace of development is essential to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047. Today, India is among the world’s fastest-growing economies, and at this time, maximum government time should be devoted to development, employment, education, health, and infrastructure-related activities.

Urging the seers and sages to guide society on this important national issue, the Chief Minister said that in India’s eternal tradition, the seers have always served to guide the nation and society. He said, “Our resolve is to strengthen democracy, ensure continuous development, preserve culture, and ensure that the nation remains supreme.”