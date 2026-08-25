Car plunges down hillside in Mussoorie; 2 youths have narrow escape

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 23 Aug: Late at night, amidst rain and slippery conditions, a Delhi-registered Swift car went out of control and fell about 10 metres off the Dudhli-Bhadraj road. Fortunately, instead of plunging into a deep gorge, the car got stuck in a tree. Two youths inside the car were injured in the accident. Upon learning of the incident in the morning, police and locals safely rescued both men. They were transported to the Sub-District Hospital via a 108 ambulance, where they received treatment.

According to the police, information was received that a vehicle had gone off the road leading to Bhadraj and that people were inside. Upon receiving the alert, a police team led by the Happy Valley Outpost In-charge arrived at the scene with disaster management equipment. A white Swift car (DL-8CBP-1934) was found about 10 metres below the road. With the help of locals, the two youths trapped in the car were safely extricated.

The vehicle owner, Nitin Goyal (son of PC Goyal)—originally from Karol Bagh, Delhi, and currently residing at Krishali Chowk, Dehradun—informed the police that he and his companion, Arvind Kumar (son of Suraj Chand, resident of Garhmukteshwar, Hapur), had come from Dehradun to visit Mussoorie. After losing their way at night, they ended up on the road leading to Bhadraj Temple. They realised they had gone off-route past Cloud End and were turning back when the vehicle’s brakes failed to hold on a steep incline; the car slid backward and fell off the road. It came to a halt after getting stuck in a tree about 10 metres down. Had the car not been stopped by the tree, it could have plunged further into a deep gorge; thus, the tree played a crucial role in saving the lives of the two youths. Both individuals sustained minor injuries in the accident and are reported to be safe. Following the incident, a crane was summoned to retrieve the car. The police have initiated the necessary proceedings at the scene.

According to villagers, the Dudhli route is extremely steep and narrow in several places. Slippery road conditions during the rains further increase the risk for motorists. Safety railings are also missing at many vulnerable spots. Villagers have demanded the installation of sturdy safety railings at accident-prone locations, improvements to the road condition, and enhanced safety measures during the monsoon season. While a major tragedy was averted as both youths survived the accident, the incident has once again highlighted the need for better safety arrangements on the Dudhli-Bhadraj route during the rainy season.