Injured Barasingha found in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 23 Aug: The discovery of an injured Barasingha (swamp deer) on the Jharipani shortcut route has once again raised serious questions regarding wildlife safety in Mussoorie’s forests.

Locals state that while wild animals have frequently been sighted in the area, their natural habitats are being compromised by ever-increasing human activity and damage to green cover.

Residents have urged the Forest Department not to limit its response merely to treating the injured animal but to take concrete measures for wildlife safety and habitat conservation across the entire region. They warn that the destruction of forests and greenery could lead to shortages of food, water, and safe shelter for wild animals.

Locals have demanded immediate medical treatment for the injured Barasingha and continuous monitoring of its condition. There is also a strong call for increased regular patrolling, given the wildlife movement along the Jharipani shortcut road and in the surrounding forest areas.

Mahendra Singh, Ranger with the Mussoorie Forest Department, stated that a team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the report about the Barasingha. Efforts are underway to provide the best possible treatment after securing the animal. He added that special care is being taken to ensure the local wildlife remains undisturbed. The Ranger emphasised that no illegal activities—such as damaging vegetation or encroaching upon natural habitats—would be tolerated within the forest area. Strict action, in accordance with the law, will be taken against anyone found violating the Forest Act.

Locals believe the incident involving the injured Barasingha should serve as a wake-up call regarding the need for wildlife conservation. They have urged the Forest Department to inspect the area, identify sensitive zones, step up surveillance against illegal activities, and ensure a safe environment for wildlife. People maintain that while treating wildlife is essential, protecting their safe habitats is an even greater responsibility.