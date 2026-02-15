Ganesh Godiyal alleges collapse of law & order in State

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal has squarely blamed the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttarakhand for the continuing rise in crime and launched a sharp attack on the State Government. Reacting to the recent firing incident at the busy Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road on Saturday, he said that for the past 16 days the State has been witnessing disturbing reports of murders taking place in different locations, often during the early hours of the morning.

Godiyal stated that maintaining law and order is fundamentally the responsibility of the police, and it is their duty to ensure that the situation in the state remains under control. However, he alleged that instead of focusing on public safety, senior police officers are acting under the directions of ministers in power and fulfilling their personal expectations at the behest of the Government. According to him, the conduct of the police is being shaped in accordance with the preferences of these ministers, resulting in the neglect of their primary duty towards the safety and security of the common people. He claimed that the lives of ordinary citizens have been placed at risk as a consequence and that the entire police establishment appears to be occupied with satisfying the expectations of the Chief Minister and ministers rather than safeguarding the public.

The Congress State President further alleged that state is not in safe hands. He remarked that he personally knew Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and had believed him to be a person of gentle disposition. However, he expressed concern over what he described as repeated references by Dhami to issues such as “land jihad”, “love jihad” and the establishment of a Muslim university. Godiyal alleged that among CMs across the country, he has not seen another leader making such statements at various places, which he characterised as hate speeches.

Godiyal further stated that the situation in the state has worsened considerably. He alleged that criminals from outside are being brought into Uttarakhand and encouraged to conduct business, leading to a breakdown of law and order . He said that people are losing their lives and in certain cases are posting videos on social media prior to their deaths, claiming that they are in desperate need of money.