Census notification issued: Administrative limits in State deemed sealed

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: Following the issuance of the Census notification by the Central Government, preparations have been expedited in Uttarakhand in accordance with the prescribed schedule. The Census exercise is to be conducted in different phases and specific rules have come into force with immediate effect. Under the relevant provisions, once the notification is issued, the administrative and geographical boundaries of the state are deemed sealed until the completion of the Census, which implies restriction of certain activities during this period.

With the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing the formal notification for the Census, administrative arrangements have been accelerated across the country, including in Uttarakhand. As per the notified programme, the Census in Uttarakhand now be carried out in a phased manner. Along with the notification, certain statutory provisions have automatically become effective. Under these provisions, the administrative and geographical limits of the state will be treated as frozen until the completion of the Census. In practical terms. It means that no alteration can be made to the boundaries of districts, tehsils, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, gram panchayats or wards during this period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a detailed roadmap covering timelines and training schedules for the Census process. Uttarakhand has accordingly stepped up its preparations in a time-bound manner to ensure that accurate and systematic data is collected within the stipulated timeframe. Considering the unique geographical conditions of the state, the Census will be completed in three distinct phases here.

Initial emphasis is being placed on the training programme. From 16 February, training of officers and employees associated with the Census will commence across the State. The training structure has been designed as a multi-tier arrangement. In the first phase, 23 personnel will receive training as Master Trainers. These Master Trainers will subsequently tra0i0.n other staff. Thereafter, 555 personnel will undergo Field Trainer training. In addition, nearly 4,000 personnel will be trained as Supervisors. These Supervisors will monitor the enumeration work 00at the ground level and guide enumerators in the field. All trained personnel will further impart training within their respective jurisdictions so that the entire system functions in a uniform and coordinated manner.

Keeping in view Uttarakhand’s difficult and varied terrain, the Census will be organised in Uttarakhand in three phases. Several high Himalayan regions of the state experience heavy snowfall at different times of the year, making access impossible under normal circumstances. Therefore, separate timelines have been fixed for such areas. Under the first phase, from April 25 to May 24, 2026, house listing and population enumeration will be carried out across most parts of the State. During this phase, enumerators will visit households to prepare a list of the buildings and record details of families.

The second phase will be conducted from 11 September to 30 September, 2026 in identified high-altitude and snow-bound regions where access is difficult during regular weather conditions. A separate window has been provided for these areas to ensure that enumeration is completed only under favourable climatic conditions.

The third and final phase will be conducted from 9 February to 28 February, 2027, during which remaining areas will be covered and the Census work will be brought to completion. This will enable the final compilation and consolidation of population data for the entire State.

With the issuance of the Census notification, an important statutory provision has also come into operation. As per rules, once the notification is issued, the administrative and geographical boundaries of the State are deemed sealed. This implies that until the Census exercise is completed, no changes can be made to the boundaries of any district, tehsil, municipal corporation, municipality, nagar panchayat, gram panchayat or ward. No separate order is required for this, as the provision automatically becomes effective upon notification.

During this period, the State Government will not be able to constitute any new municipal corporation, municipality or nagar panchayat, nor can it alter the structure of any existing local body. The principal rationale behind this restriction is that any change in administrative boundaries during the Census process could adversely affect the accuracy of data. Such alterations may create complications in data collection, analysis and comparison.

It may be reiterated here that the Census is not merely a population count but forms the foundation for development planning, allocation of resources, determination of electoral constituencies and formulation of public policies. In Uttarakhand as well, the administration has geared up to conduct the exercise in an organised, transparent and scientific manner.