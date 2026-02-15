Vikram Sharma murder case; Police probe on, culprits still at bay

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: The police investigations into the broad-daylight killing of criminal history sheeter Vikram Sharma in Dehradun continue, with new details emerging into how the assailants planned and executed the attack. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the suspects had reached Uttarakhand by flight at Dehradun airport before proceeding to Haridwar. There they reportedly hired a motorcycle and a scooter, with one of the vehicles registered using an ID card linked to a person from Jharkhand. Police teams have visited Haridwar to question the vehicle owners and others connected with the rentals as part of the probe into the incident, which has raised serious questions about organised crime networks operating across state borders.

The police is also looking for CCTV footage from Haridwar, particularly from the area, the assailants had hired the two wheelers. Sources claim that the faces off the assailants are visible in the footage available so far though, they have not been fully identified as yet.

It may be recalled at this juncture that Vikram Sharma, accused in more than 50 criminal cases across multiple states, including murder and extortion, was shot dead outside a gym near Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road on Friday prompting a massive response from law enforcement. The incident also led to the transfer of SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh after the incident. In this regard, IPS officer Pramendra Singh Dobal has assumed charge as new SSP Dehradun on Satruday.

Senior police officials have formed joint teams comprising Dehradun police and the Special Task Force (STF), working closely with Jharkhand police to track down the shooters who fled the scene immediately after the attack. CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding areas is also being analysed for leads. The police suspect that the assailants may still be in Haridwar as they had to return the two wheelers, they had hired to conduct the crime.

The killing marked at least the fifth murder in the Dehradun district in recent weeks, intensifying public concern over rising violent crime in the capital.