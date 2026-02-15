Prof IP Pandey nominated non-official member of Central Pollution Control Board

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Eminent academician ( Prof ) Dr IP Pandey from Dehradun has been nominated as a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the apex statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

With this nomination , Pandey becomes the first non – official member to be appointed to the Board, which comprises a total of 11 members . Until now, all members have been official representatives. The CPCB functions as the highest body in the country for matters relating to pollution control and environmental regulation, with its headquarters in New Delhi.

It may be recalled that Prof Pandey has been a professor, teaching chemistry and has also served as Professor Emeritus at Doon University and has also served twice as a consultant for ONGC. He is also a member in two other Central Government bodies at present.

It may be recalled that the CPCB plays a crucial role in shaping India’s environmental governance framework. Among the key responsibilities of CPCB members is policy formulation on issues concerning pollution prevention and environmental protection. The Board is also entrusted with setting national standards for air and water quality, as well as emission and discharge norms for industries and other sectors.