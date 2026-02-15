Ganesh Joshi inaugurates free health check-up camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: Ganesh Joshi , Cabinet Minister, on Saturday inaugurated a free health check – up camp organized by a private institution at the Shiv temple premises in Kandoli Dharan Khas Ward. On the occasion, the Minister also distributed certificates to blood donors.

After the formal inauguration, Joshi interacted with the doctors and health workers present, taking stock of the facilities available at the camp . He stated that ensuring better healthcare services reach the last person in society is a priority of the government, and such free health camps are an excellent example of public service.

He further said that in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, periodic health check- ups are extremely important. He appealed to local residents to make maximum use of the camp and remain vigilant about their health . The Minister also congratulated the organizers for successfully conducting the event.

At the camp , specialist doctors provided free general health check- ups , blood pressure and blood sugar tests, along with other medical examinations. A large number of local residents availed themselves of the services.

Councillor Alpana Rana, organizer Deepika Kapoor, General Secretary Surendra Rana, Ashish Thapa, regional representatives, social workers, and local residents were present on the occasion.