Pramendra Dobal takes charge as SSP Dehradun, pledges zero tolerance on law & order

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 14 Feb: IPS officer Pramendra Singh Dobal, so far posted as SSP Haridwar on Saturday formally assumed charge as SSP Dehradun , in compliance to the transfer orders issued by the government feiday. Ater assuming the charge as new SSP Dehradun , Dobal addressed the media and outlined his priorities, placing women’s safety, improved traffic management and strengthening of law & order at the forefront of his agenda for the State capital.

Dobal made it clear that reinforcing the law & order situation in the capital would be his foremost priority. He emphasised that concrete and result-oriented steps would be taken to enhance the safety and security of women in the city. He further claimed that effective measures would be introduced to tackle one of Dehradun ’s most pressing concerns, namely persistent traffic congestion, through new and meaningful interventions aimed at improving traffic flow and enforcement.

Addressing the issue of women’s safety in detail, SSP Dobal asserted that no compromise would be tolerated in matters concerning the dignity and security of women. The Dehradun Police, he claimed, would function with greater alertness and proactiveness to ensure a safe environment. He also asserted that police patrolling would be intensified and the intelligence network would be strengthened to ensure better crime prevention and effective control over unlawful activities across the district.

Highlighting the growing pressure on Dehradun ’s roads, he observed that rapid urbanisation and increasing vehicular load necessitated innovative measures in traffic management. He indicated that new experiments and improved enforcement strategies would be adopted to streamline traffic and mitigate congestion. At the same time, he stressed that effective policing is inseparable from the morale and motivation of the force. Special focus would therefore be laid on boosting the morale of police personnel, enhancing their efficiency and addressing their grievances in a structured manner, enabling them to serve the public with renewed energy and commitment.