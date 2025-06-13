Ganesh Joshi meets Union Agriculture Minister 

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 11 Jun: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi and presented him Gangajal and the state’s traditional products.

During the meeting, Joshi invited Union Agriculture Minister to be the Chief Guest at the Agri Mitra Uttarakhand 2025 programme to be held in Dehradun on 14 and 15 June. The Union Minister agreed to do so.

On the occasion, discussions were also held regarding the Gherbari scheme to deal with the damage caused to crops by wild animals in the state. The Union Minister assured that the team of the Agriculture Ministry will take a positive decision on solving this problem after holding a meeting in Dehradun.