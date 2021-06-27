Garhwal Rifles’ Mandeep Singh Negi martyred in Gulmarg

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri, 25 Jun: Satpuli resident Mandeep Singh Negi (23) of the 11 Garhwal Rifles was martyred today in J&K’s Gulmarg.

His passing has been mourned by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and others.

Negi’s mortal remains will be brought to his paternal village Saknoli. He was the only child of his parents. He had only recently been engaged and was to get married soon. He always wanted to join the Army, which he did at a young age. The last rites will be performed tomorrow.