GEHU Media & Mass Communication Dept holds induction event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Graphic Era Hill University, organised an induction programme for the new session that has just begun. The students got the opportunity to interact with media experts and teachers of the department, today. The ‘Aaghaaz’ Induction Programme held at the conference hall of the university invited senior journalist Anupam Trivedi and renowned senior photographer Pawan Negi to address the students.

Welcoming the students, senior journalist Anupam Trivedi highlighted the change in the media industry over the last two decades. He said that internet and technology have changed the way in which news is created and disseminated. He added that drastic changes have been observed in the manner in which news is distributed and consumed. Today, the media industry offers many opportunities in various dimensions but the competition is also firece. Therefore, one has to keep oneself updated with latest trends in the media industry along with whatever is being taught as part of the syllabus. He also said that in order to have an edge over others, the student needs to have command over at least 3 languages in which understanding of computer language such as Python is also necessary.

Professor, Media and Mass Communication, and Director, Infrastructure, Prof Dr Subhash Gupta said that, in order to become a good journalist, it is necessary to be a good person first. A journalist who is empathetic and sensitive has more chances of being recognised and respected.

Senior Photojournalist and Wild life Photographer Pawan Negi highlighted the importance of photographers and their role in society. He said that photography is a profession that is driven by passion and sheer hard work. It is a field where one learns something new each day and that’s what makes the person shine and perform. Sometimes, during a photography assignment, one doesn’t get what one was trying to capture so in such situations, the photographer should not feel disappointed because with practice and perseverance one will get that ‘capture’ sooner or later. He also gave a presentation of his photographic work, titled ‘Vanya Jeevan’ that showed some of his remarkable work.

On this occasion, HOD Vikram Rautela, Navneet Gairola, Dr Himani Binjola, Sandeep Bhatt, Dr Taha Siddiqui, Akriti Dhoundiyal, Vipul Tiwari also expressed their views and interacted with the students. Vidushi Negi was the Convenor of the event.