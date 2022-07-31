GOC U’khand Sub Area interacts with CM on ESM issues

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jul: Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, interacted with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, here, today. The GOC was also accompanied by officials of UESL and DESL, Brig Mukul Bhandari and Lt Col US Thakur.

During the interaction, Gen Khatri, on behalf of the defence services and veterans’ fraternity, conveyed gratitude to the CM for early sanction of increase in monetary grant to all gallantry award winners of the Armed Forces hailing from Uttarakhand. He also urged similar promptness in increase of ex-Gratia grant being released to NOK of Battle Casualties of the State, which presently, as compared to other states, is very less. It was also highlighted by the Veterans accompanying the GOC that the procedure on release of ex-gratia should be streamlined further to ensure timely and early release to the beneficiary and reduce the agony of the already bereaved family.

The CM gave a patient hearing to all the issues highlighted by the GOC and assured that suitable and prompt action would be taken by his Government.

Photo Caption: GOC Uttarakhand Sub Area Major General Sanjeev Khatri called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. He informed that the army canteen was being expanded in Champawat. The Chief Minister noted that expansion of Army Canteen in Champawat would provide a lot of facilities to the people belonging to the Army and their families in Champawat and adjoining areas.