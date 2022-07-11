Godiyal calls on CM, demands inquiry against Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jul: Former PCC Chief and former MLA Ganesh Godiyal called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with a complaint against Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. In his complaint, Godiyal has alleged irregularities in several departments headed by Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and demanded a ‘fair inquiry’ headed by a retired judge.

It may be recalled that Godiyal and Rawat are currently involved in a verbal tussle, each levelling corruption charges against the other and also demanding inquiries into these allegations.

In his letter, Godiyal has pointed out that a current member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has accused him (Godiyal) of various irregularities when he was the chairman of the committee between 2012 and 2017. He added that Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat had taken cognisance of the allegations against him (Godiyal) and demanded an inquiry. Godiyal stressed that he welcomed any inquiry against him and urged the CM to do so.

However, he also demanded an inquiry into the allegations that he has made against cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat related to Cooperatives and Medical and Health Departments as well related to the Higher Education Department. Godiyal pointed out that the government has not ordered any inquiry into the allegations, so far, and demanded one into allegations against the minister by a retired judge.

Godiyal claimed that, under the patronage of the Minister, there have been recruitment scams in the cooperative department, loan allocation scams, share purchase scams, etc. He demanded that separate inquiry committees be constituted within a week under the supervision of retired judges of the High Court to investigate the scams under the Ayushman scheme, also.