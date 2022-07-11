IWC welcomes Save Soil Bike Rally in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jul: Inner Wheel Club Dehradun and other clubs of Zone 11 supported a bikers’ rally on 9 July taken out in collaboration with ISHA Foundation to spread awareness among the people about soil health under the slogan, “Save Soil”.

The bikers were greeted with a badge and a ‘tika’. They were served refreshment packets. This morning, just before the Flag Off, they were provided juice packets, biscuits, fruits and Amul milk bottles.

IWC District Secretary Sujata came all the way from Yamuna Nagar with the bikers to motivate them. Members from the IWC Dehradun were present on the occasion.