Gov briefed on Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Project by RVNL officials

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) Chief Project Manager Ajit Singh Yadav and General Manager Bhupendra Singh gave a presentation on the work being done under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project before Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan Secretariat, here, on Wednesday.

They made available detailed information regarding the progress on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line through PPT. Officials said that there are a total of 12 railway stations on this line that totals a length of 125 kms. As many as 17 main tunnels are to be constructed, out of which work on 8 tunnels has been completed. So far, 37 percent of work on the project has been completed.

Yadav added that state-of-the-art techniques and machines are being used in this project and safety standards are being strictly adhered to.

Lt General Singh said that the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line is a much-awaited project as it is very important for the state of Uttarakhand. He praised the officials of RVNL and all the people working day and night on this project. He appreciated that the work on this project is progressing at a fast pace despite the adverse geographical conditions in the hill areas. He said that, with the construction of this railway line, the journey to Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams would become smoother, while tourism would also get a boost. He said that the manner in which work is being done on this project with the help of modern techniques is commendable. He told the officials that any help or assistance required from the state government in this project would be provided on priority basis.