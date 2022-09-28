Gov congratulates newly appointed CDS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Sept: The Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), has congratulated the newly appointed CDS of India, Lt-General Anil Chauhan (Retd).

The Governor said that it is a matter of great happiness that the country has got another CDS from the state of Uttarakhand. He said that he is well acquainted with the newly appointed CDS from his days in the Army. He described the new CDS as a very capable and efficient military officer. The Governor added that Lt-General Chauhan worked with him in many operational challenges and counter-insurgency operations.

It is noteworthy that when Lt-General Singh was the Corps Commander in Kashmir, at that time Lt-General Chauhan was posted as GOC in Baramulla.

Congratulating Lt-General Chauhan, the Governor expressed the hope that he would successfully discharge his duties with his skill, experience and strategic vision.