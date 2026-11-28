Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: On the occasion of Constitution Day, Governor Dr. D. S. Bisen on Thursday recited the Preamble to the Constitution at Lok Bhawan and administered an oath to the officers and employees present, urging them to imbibe the ideals, values and principles enshrined in the Constitution in their lives and conduct.

On the occasion, the Governor said that Constitution Day is an important occasion to reaffirm one’s commitment to Indian democracy, constitutional values and national unity. He stated that the Constitution of India is not only the foundation of the democratic system but also a powerful instrument for safeguarding the rights, duties and dignity of every citizen.

Paying tribute to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr BR Ambedkar, and all the members of the Constituent Assembly, the Governor said that their visionary thinking, tireless efforts and dedication had bestowed upon the nation a Constitution founded on the noble ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

He further said, “Constitution Day inspires us not only to remain aware of our rights but also to fulfil our fundamental constitutional duties.” He called upon the people of the state to adopt the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution in their daily lives and actively contribute towards strengthening the unity, integrity and democratic traditions of the nation.

On this occasion, Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman; Legal Advisor, Dhananjay Chaturvedi; Additional Secretary, Reena Joshi; Additional Secretary (Finance), Dr Tripti Srivastava, along with other officers and employees of Lok Bhawan, were present.