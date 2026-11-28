Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Governor Dr. D. S. Bisen on Thursday met probationary IPS officers Deepesh Singh Kaira and Rajhans Singh during their courtesy visit to Lok Bhawan.

On the occasion, the Governor congratulated both officers on their selection into the Indian Police Service and extended his best wishes for a bright future and a successful career. He said that police service is an important means of serving the nation and society. Honesty, dedication to duty, discipline and impartiality hold special significance in this profession.

The Governor encouraged both officers to remain vigilant and committed to their responsibilities and to discharge their duties with a spirit of public service. He said that a sensitive and dedicated police officer not only maintains law and order but also strengthens the sense of security and trust among the general public.