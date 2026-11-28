Doon University celebrates Indian Constitution Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: A programme was organised today at Doon University by the Ambedkar Chair to commemorate Indian Constitution Day.

The programme was attended by Trivendra Singh Rawat, Member of Parliament from Haridwar and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and Dr Karan Kataria from Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, as distinguished guests. The programme was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Surekha Dangwal.

Addressing the gathering, Trivendra Singh Rawat highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, democratic traditions and the role of every citizen in nation-building. He stated that the Constitution forms the strong foundation of India’s democratic system. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity incorporated by the framers of the Constitution continue to serve as the fundamental principles guiding the nation’s progress and direction. Merely reading or understanding these values is not enough; it is equally important to incorporate them into our conduct and everyday lives.

He further emphasised that awareness of one’s duties alongside one’s rights is the hallmark of responsible citizenship. He particularly urged the youth to remain aware of constitutional values and actively contribute towards strengthening the unity, integrity and social harmony of the nation.

Dr Karan Kataria shared his views on the historical background of the Indian Constitution, its drafting process and its relevance in contemporary times. Describing the Constitution as the strong foundation of India’s democratic framework, he emphasised the importance of understanding and adopting its fundamental ideals in everyday life.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal stated that the Constitution serves as the foundation of India’s unity, integrity, social justice and inclusive development. She emphasised that the responsibility of universities extends beyond providing quality education. They must also nurture constitutional awareness, democratic understanding, social sensitivity and a sense of responsible citizenship among students.

During the programme, special discussions were held on the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. An interactive question-and-answer session was also organised, during which students raised questions on various constitutional issues and engaged in meaningful discussions with the speakers.

The programme was attended by Prof Ashish Kumar, Durgesh Dimri (Registrar), Prof Chetna Pokhriyal, Dr Deepak Bhatt, Prof Reena Singh, Prof Suneet Naithani, Dr Achalesh Daverey and Dr Ankit Nagar, along with other faculty members, university officials, staff and a large number of students.

The programme was conducted by Prof HC Purohit, while Prof Ashish Kumar proposed the vote of thanks to the distinguished guests and the gathering.

At the conclusion of the programme, all those present pledged to uphold the fundamental ideals and democratic values of the Indian Constitution in their lives and to discharge their responsibilities towards the nation with sincerity and dedication.